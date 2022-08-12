$52,288+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Ford Edge
ST AWD / Clean CarFax /
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,288
- Listing ID: 8977498
- Stock #: 5690
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP2MBA50961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lithium Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,427 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Edge ST is proof that family life doesn't mean throwing in the towel on fun in lieu of responsibility and adulting. You really can have the best of both worlds; all it takes is combining a practical crossover body with a potent, turbocharged V6 engine that gives you access to 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. When you're not hooning around sans-kids, it delivers a very composed and comfortable ride, but give it a kick in the pants and it transforms into a really spirited midsize crossover.
Features include a 335HP - 380 lb-ft of torque Turbocharged 2.7L V6, All Wheel Drive, Trailer Hitch, 12" Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Leather Seats, Powered Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Drivers Memory Seat, Remote Start, Navigation, Power Rear Hatch, Push Button Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Camera with Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Lane Departure System, Collision Avoidance, Black Alloy Wheels, Heated Mirrors and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
