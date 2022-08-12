Menu
2021 Ford Edge

26,427 KM

$52,288

2021 Ford Edge

2021 Ford Edge

ST AWD / Clean CarFax /

2021 Ford Edge

ST AWD / Clean CarFax /

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lithium Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,427 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Edge ST is proof that family life doesn't mean throwing in the towel on fun in lieu of responsibility and adulting. You really can have the best of both worlds; all it takes is combining a practical crossover body with a potent, turbocharged V6 engine that gives you access to 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. When you're not hooning around sans-kids, it delivers a very composed and comfortable ride, but give it a kick in the pants and it transforms into a really spirited midsize crossover.

 

Features include a 335HP - 380 lb-ft of torque Turbocharged 2.7L V6, All Wheel Drive, Trailer Hitch, 12" Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Leather Seats, Powered Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Drivers Memory Seat, Remote Start, Navigation, Power Rear Hatch, Push Button Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Camera with Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Lane Departure System, Collision Avoidance, Black Alloy Wheels, Heated Mirrors and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

