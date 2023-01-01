Menu
2021 Ford F-150

44,800 KM

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

44,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10068984
  • Stock #: 22718A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E84MKE78736

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 44,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This pickup has 44,800 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E84MKE78736.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD), ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Pa...

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
