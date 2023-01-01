2021 Ford F-150 XLT ONLY 22,000KM - REMOTE START - NEW TIRES ALL AROUND

2021 Ford F-150 XLT ONLY 22,000KM - REMOTE START - NEW TIRES ALL AROUND

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 6 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10201116

10201116 Stock #: 10663

10663 VIN: 1FTFW1E5XMKF01460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,608 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.