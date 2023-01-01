Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

22,608 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT ONLY 22,000KM - REMOTE START - NEW TIRES ALL AROUND

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT ONLY 22,000KM - REMOTE START - NEW TIRES ALL AROUND

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10201116
  2. 10201116
  3. 10201116
  4. 10201116
  5. 10201116
  6. 10201116
  7. 10201116
  8. 10201116
  9. 10201116
  10. 10201116
  11. 10201116
  12. 10201116
  13. 10201116
  14. 10201116
  15. 10201116
  16. 10201116
  17. 10201116
  18. 10201116
  19. 10201116
  20. 10201116
  21. 10201116
  22. 10201116
  23. 10201116
  24. 10201116
  25. 10201116
  26. 10201116
  27. 10201116
  28. 10201116
  29. 10201116
  30. 10201116
  31. 10201116
  32. 10201116
  33. 10201116
  34. 10201116
  35. 10201116
  36. 10201116
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201116
  • Stock #: 10663
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XMKF01460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,608 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a full-size pickup truck that offers a combination of power, versatility, and advanced features. Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system with an 12-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system, Rearview camera, Keyless entry and ignition, Power-adjustable driver's seat, Available adaptive cruise control and new tires all the way around! This vehicle has a balance of FORD manufacturer warranty . This is a 1-owner truck with a clean carfax report.





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2012 MINI Cooper CLE...
 111,904 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Acadia SLE2...
 203,118 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 94,818 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory