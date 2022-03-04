Menu
2021 Ford F-150

3,589 KM

Details Description Features

$124,888

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Raptor / Clean CarFax / Low KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8563508
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG3MFC55081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,589 KM

Vehicle Description

This all-new, third-generation 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor flies higher, pounds across the dirt faster, and looks meaner than its predecessor! What a truck!!

 

Features include 450 horsepower - 510 pounds-feet of torque Twin Turbocharged 3.5L V6, Multi-Mode 4X4, Fox Live Valve Shock Absorbers, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Leather Interior, 12" Touchscreen, Navigation, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Huge Panoramic Touchscreen, Backup Camera, and so much more!!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

