This 2021 Ford F-650 comes equipped with: --> 17 Foot Dry Freight Body --> Power Tailgate --> Curbside Door Call us at (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road

2021 Ford F-650

72,000 KM

$73,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-650

REGULAR CAB DOCK HGT

2021 Ford F-650

REGULAR CAB DOCK HGT

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

$73,500

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
VIN 1FDPF6ANXMDF05886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24Y76
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford F-650 comes equipped with:

--> 17 Foot Dry Freight Body
--> Power Tailgate
--> Curbside Door

Call us at (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F650-2021-id10239339.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Kingston today!

Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-XXXX

613-546-2211

$73,500

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

2021 Ford F-650