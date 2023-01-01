Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

26,035 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10036266
  • Stock #: 10509A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF9M5108605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10509A
  • Mileage 26,035 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium is a high-performance sports car that offers exhilarating performance, head-turning style and packed with features! Leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats, Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a nine-speaker audio system, Rearview camera, Blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Lane departure warning with lane keep assist, Pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and so much more! This is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX report and a balance of Ford manufacturer warranty!






**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

