2021 Ford Mustang
GT Fastback / Clean CarFax / Low KMS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8704052
- Stock #: 5595
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5110734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 5,994 KM
Vehicle Description
The iconic Mustang GT! The Mustang is an excellent mix of status, style, speed, and driver satisfaction! Don't miss out on this gorgeous muscle car!
Features include 5.0L Coyote V8, Rear Wheel Drive, 6 Speed Manual with Rev Matching, 4 Passenger Seating, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, and much more!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
Vehicle Features
