Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Mustang

5,994 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback / Clean CarFax / Low KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback / Clean CarFax / Low KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

5,994KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8704052
  • Stock #: 5595
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5110734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 5,994 KM

Vehicle Description

The iconic Mustang GT! The Mustang is an excellent mix of status, style, speed, and driver satisfaction! Don't miss out on this gorgeous muscle car!

 

Features include 5.0L Coyote V8, Rear Wheel Drive, 6 Speed Manual with Rev Matching, 4 Passenger Seating, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 Ford Transit T-...
 16,096 KM
$71,088 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 43,332 KM
$43,588 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 59,356 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory