2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Used
90,501KM
VIN 3GTU9CEDXMG470283
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24659A
- Mileage 90,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, LED Lights, 4G LTE
With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 90,501 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Elevation is an excellent choice as it comes more enhanced with aluminum wheels, remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500