$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
144,968KM
VIN 1GTU9FED2MZ103752
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26321A
- Mileage 144,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, LED Lights, 4G LTE, SiriusXM
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!
This pickup has 144,968 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!
This pickup has 144,968 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Subaru Forester Limited - Certified - Low Mileage 48,035 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Subaru WRX GT - Navigation - Premium Audio 16,268 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION - Heated Seats 51,380 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2021 GMC Sierra 1500