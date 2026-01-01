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<b>Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, LED Lights, 4G LTE, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.<br> <br>This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Youll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!<br> <br>This pickup has 144,968 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Sierra 1500s trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

144,968 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

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14341304

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,968KM
VIN 1GTU9FED2MZ103752

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26321A
  • Mileage 144,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, LED Lights, 4G LTE, SiriusXM

Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!

This pickup has 144,968 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kingston Chevrolet Buick GMC

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
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Myers Automotive Group

613-549-1311

2021 GMC Sierra 1500