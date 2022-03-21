2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,188 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 3 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8704679

8704679 Stock #: 5600

5600 VIN: 1GTU9BED6MZ194551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,382 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.