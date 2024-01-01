$74,900+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$74,900
+ taxes & licensing
47,539KM
Used
VIN 1GT49PEY6MF305861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 47,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple CarPlay!
Better, stronger, lighter, and more capable than ever, this all new GMC Sierra HD is here to shake things up. This 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This pickup has 47,539 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is AT4. Get ready to shred with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, rear heated seats, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $523.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $108911 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Tow Hitch, Leather Seats, Tow Hooks, Heated Rear Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
