2021 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7667293

7667293 Stock #: 5140

5140 VIN: 1GT19ME76MF202058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,338 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Garage door opener Tow Package Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Block Heater Security SECURITY ALARM Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4x4 Extended Mirrors 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.