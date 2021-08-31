Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 2500

12,338 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Clean CarFax | 6.6L V8 | 6 Passenger | Trailer Brake Controller

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Clean CarFax | 6.6L V8 | 6 Passenger | Trailer Brake Controller

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,338KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7667293
  Stock #: 5140
  VIN: 1GT19ME76MF202058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Heavy-duty pickup trucks are intended to be workhorses rather than show ponies, but the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is easily both! What a gorgeous truck!!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 6.6L Gas V8, Electronic Select 4X4, Power Tailgate Release, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, Bench Seats for Six Passengers, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller & Tow Mirrors, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 4G LTE, Bluetooth Hands Free, OnStar, Backup Camera, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
Extended Mirrors
6 Speed Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

