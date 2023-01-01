2021 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,995 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 9 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9603229

9603229 Stock #: 10464

10464 VIN: 1GT49ME78MF211907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10464

Mileage 72,988 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.