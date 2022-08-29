2021 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 7 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9143470

9143470 Stock #: 23053A

23053A VIN: 3GKALTEV5ML349590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 21,767 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD),Power Windows,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Automatic Headlights,Floor Mats,Power Door Locks,Telematics,Bluetooth Connecti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.