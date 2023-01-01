$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
SLE- Remote Start - Android Auto
2021 GMC Yukon
SLE- Remote Start - Android Auto
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,875KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2AKD8MR435251
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23338A
- Mileage 24,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Seat, Aluminum Wheels!
Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon XL carries a ton of passengers and cargo with ease, and looks good doing it. This 2021 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This low mileage SUV has just 24,875 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLE. This Yukon SLE is a perfect blend of form with function and comes loaded with some amazing features like a premium smooth riding suspension, an large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, stylish aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. The interior also boasts some amazing luxury with a power driver seat with lumbar support, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, an HD rear view camera, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), HD Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2021 GMC Yukon