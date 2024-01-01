Menu
6.2L 4WD DENALI!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. FAMILY LUXURY!!!

2021 GMC Yukon XL

79,977 KM

Details

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
Denali 6.2L 4WD

Denali 6.2L 4WD DENALI!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS

11959014

2021 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 6.2L 4WD DENALI!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2JKL4MR157875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,977 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L 4WD DENALI!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. FAMILY LUXURY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-XXXX

888-239-7066

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2021 GMC Yukon XL