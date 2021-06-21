Menu
2021 Honda Civic

2,116 KM

Make it Yours
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CARPLAY!!

2021 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CARPLAY!!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

2,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7458815
  • Stock #: 210556
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52MH007096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,116 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LANE DEPARTURE, ADPATIVE CRUISE!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

