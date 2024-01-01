$23,288+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$23,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Elantra delivers a satisfying driving experience that's both efficient and enjoyable.
This gently used Elantra comes equipped with a host of desirable features, including heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings, a comprehensive safety suite featuring blind spot monitoring and multiple airbags, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. With only 47,197 km on the odometer, this Hyundai Elantra is ready to take on the road for many miles to come.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT a standout choice:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the comfort of heated seats and steering wheel.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with added confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car with a simple touch of a button.
- Power Windows & Locks: Effortless control of your windows and doors with the push of a button.
- Automatic Headlights: Cruise worry-free, knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience this Hyundai Elantra for yourself.
