<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Elantra delivers a satisfying driving experience thats both efficient and enjoyable.</p><p>This gently used Elantra comes equipped with a host of desirable features, including heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings, a comprehensive safety suite featuring blind spot monitoring and multiple airbags, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. With only 47,197 km on the odometer, this Hyundai Elantra is ready to take on the road for many miles to come.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT a standout choice:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the comfort of heated seats and steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with added confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car with a simple touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows & Locks:</strong> Effortless control of your windows and doors with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Cruise worry-free, knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li></ol><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience this Hyundai Elantra for yourself.</p><p> </p>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

47,197 KM

$23,288

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,197KM
VIN KMHLM4AG4MU164639

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,197 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

