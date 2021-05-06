Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

4,924 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Coming Soon!! Very Nice, Newly Designed 2021 Hyundai Elantra! Basically New!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Coming Soon!! Very Nice, Newly Designed 2021 Hyundai Elantra! Basically New!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

4,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7058891
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG8MU077245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! The newly designed 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a thing of beauty!! It also happens to have been named the 2021 North American Car of the Year!



Features include 2.0L I4, Automatic Transmission, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel,Lane Departure Warning, and More!!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
SECURITY ALARM
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2014 Audi A4 2.0 Kom...
 109,125 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX Co...
 72,134 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper Cou...
 71,843 KM
$33,499 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory