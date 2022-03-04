Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

13,809 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

13,809KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8624477
  Stock #: 5566
  VIN: KMHLM4AG6MU177120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,809 KM

Vehicle Description

The new Elantra stands out with its very high fuel economy, impressive technology and safety features, and roomy cabin. It's also comfortable and strong on value! Great choice if you're looking for an incredibly fuel efficient sedan!!

 

Features include Fuel Efficient 2.0L Engine, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 5 Passenger Seating, Heated Seats, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

