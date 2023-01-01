2021 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 8 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9603217

9603217 Stock #: 10466

10466 VIN: KMHLM4AG7MU172315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,818 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.