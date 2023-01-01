Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

36,421 KM

Details Description Features

$27,288

+ tax & licensing
$27,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred / Amazing Fuel Economy / Heated Seats

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred / Amazing Fuel Economy / Heated Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$27,288

+ taxes & licensing

36,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9760105
  • Stock #: 1-5911
  • VIN: KMHLM4AGXMU152981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Satellite Radio / Bluetooth, Lane Departure Warning, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

