Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai KONA

42,444 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA

2021 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Trend ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Trend ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 10268058
  2. 10268058
  3. 10268058
  4. 10268058
  5. 10268058
  6. 10268058
  7. 10268058
  8. 10268058
  9. 10268058
  10. 10268058
  11. 10268058
  12. 10268058
  13. 10268058
  14. 10268058
  15. 10268058
  16. 10268058
  17. 10268058
  18. 10268058
  19. 10268058
  20. 10268058
  21. 10268058
Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268058
  • Stock #: 230233
  • VIN: KM8K3CA57MU724368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230233
  • Mileage 42,444 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY. A/C. POWER GROUP. BLUETOOTH. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2017 Honda Civic Spo...
 72,180 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX ALL...
 98,982 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 79,958 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory