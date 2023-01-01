$28,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2021 Hyundai KONA
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Trend ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
42,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10268058
- Stock #: 230233
- VIN: KM8K3CA57MU724368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 230233
- Mileage 42,444 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. APPLE PLAY. A/C. POWER GROUP. BLUETOOTH. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5