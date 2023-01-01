Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

43,704 KM

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

43,704KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9496600
  VIN: KM8J3CA46MU383449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,704 KM

Vehicle Description

It's difficult to think of a more competitive segment than the one inhabited by the Hyundai Tucson. It takes a very well-rounded vehicle to stand out, and the Tucson is exactly that. Its mix of value, ease of use, comfort and inherent practicality make it a strong choice in this class.

 

Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure System, Backup Camera, Fog Lights, Push Button Start, USB Input, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

