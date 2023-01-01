Menu
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. LANE-ASSIST. BLIND SPOT-ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. AUTO-START. KEYLESS ENTRY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST.

2021 Hyundai Venue

81,239 KM

Details Description Features

$21,255

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

81,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A39MU089115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,239 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. LANE-ASSIST. BLIND SPOT-ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. AUTO-START. KEYLESS ENTRY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. HOT DEAL !!

NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

2021 Hyundai Venue