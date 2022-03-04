2021 Hyundai Venue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8516645

8516645 Stock #: 10207

10207 VIN: KMHRC8A31MU075242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,758 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.