Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Infiniti QX50

575 KM

Details Description Features

$48,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti QX50

2021 Infiniti QX50

Luxe Coming Soon! Clean CarFax! Pano Roof! Remote Start!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Infiniti QX50

Luxe Coming Soon! Clean CarFax! Pano Roof! Remote Start!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7367057
  2. 7367057
  3. 7367057
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,488

+ taxes & licensing

575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7367057
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5BB9MF118388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 575 KM

Vehicle Description

NOTE: Photos still show factory paint protective wrap!!



With a handsome design and an innovative engine, the 2021 Infiniti QX50 has some desirable and unique qualities for a compact luxury crossover! This is one gorgeous SUV!!



Clean CarFax!! Practically Brand New!!



Features include 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, Power Rear Hatch, XM Radio and more!!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 115,868 KM
$20,488 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 32,339 KM
$54,288 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 26,100 KM
$52,488 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory