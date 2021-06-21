2021 Infiniti QX50

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,488 + taxes & licensing 5 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7367057

7367057 VIN: 3PCAJ5BB9MF118388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 575 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features AWD Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.