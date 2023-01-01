Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Compass

21,714 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Compass

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4 / Clean CarFax / NAV / Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4 / Clean CarFax / NAV / Pano Roof

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,714KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9596380
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB8MT548195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,714 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Compass Trailhawk iseasily one of the best off-road-capable small SUVs on the market today! The 2021 Jeep Compass boasts great off-road prowess, an easy-to-use infotainment interface, and plenty of room for adults throughout the cabin.

 

Features include a MultiAir 2.4L Tigershark Engine, Selec-Terrain 4X4 (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud), Leather Trimmed Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Heated Seats and Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Push Button Start, Tow Hooks and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 Jeep Compass Tr...
 21,714 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 L...
 70,504 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 73,369 KM
$18,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory