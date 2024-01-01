Menu
Account
Sign In
ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP. CARPLAY. A/C. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CRUISE CONTROL. TEST DRIVE TODAY !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Kia Forte

61,110 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11063729
  2. 11063729
  3. 11063729
  4. 11063729
  5. 11063729
  6. 11063729
  7. 11063729
  8. 11063729
  9. 11063729
  10. 11063729
  11. 11063729
  12. 11063729
  13. 11063729
  14. 11063729
  15. 11063729
  16. 11063729
  17. 11063729
  18. 11063729
  19. 11063729
  20. 11063729
  21. 11063729
  22. 11063729
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD2ME335701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,110 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP. CARPLAY. A/C. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CRUISE CONTROL. TEST DRIVE TODAY !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX+ ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Kia Forte EX+ ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP 61,110 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 35 AMG A35 AWD!! SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 35 AMG A35 AWD!! SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY 18,323 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. LEATHER. 17
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. LEATHER. 17" ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. 70,717 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte