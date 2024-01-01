Menu
BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

2021 Kia Rio

77,708 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio

LX+ BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

2021 Kia Rio

LX+ BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,708KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD9ME374066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,708 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2021 Kia Rio