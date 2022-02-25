$32,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
LX ALLOYS, HEATED SEAST. BACKUP CAM. A/C!!
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
49,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8434245
- Stock #: 220146
- VIN: KNDEPCAA8M7109801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,412 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
