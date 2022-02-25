Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Seltos

49,412 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

LX ALLOYS, HEATED SEAST. BACKUP CAM. A/C!!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

LX ALLOYS, HEATED SEAST. BACKUP CAM. A/C!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 8434245
  2. 8434245
  3. 8434245
  4. 8434245
  5. 8434245
  6. 8434245
  7. 8434245
  8. 8434245
  9. 8434245
  10. 8434245
  11. 8434245
  12. 8434245
  13. 8434245
  14. 8434245
  15. 8434245
  16. 8434245
  17. 8434245
  18. 8434245
  19. 8434245
  20. 8434245
  21. 8434245
Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

49,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8434245
  • Stock #: 220146
  • VIN: KNDEPCAA8M7109801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,412 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 51,377 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 63,264 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport S...
 13,559 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory