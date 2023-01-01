Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

55,672 KM

Details Description Features

EX- Certified

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

55,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9456190
  • Stock #: 22729A
  • VIN: KNDERCAA2M7144196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 22729A
  • Mileage 55,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

This 2021 KIA Seltos brings a lot of character and refinement the KIA lineup. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 55,672 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Steering,Sun/Moonroof,Aluminum Wheels,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Brake Assist,ABS,All Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Intermittent Wipers,Remote Engi...

