$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-5
Signature
2021 Mazda CX-5
Signature
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,392KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBEY1M0117911
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 56,392 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Heated Steering Wheel
This 2021 Mazda CX-5's dynamic handling and responsive steering stand out in a class that largely favors practicality over performance. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 56,392 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is Signature. Premium features include a power moonroof, built in navigation, head-up display, air cooled Nappa leather seats, wood and metal interior accents, a premium Bose sound system, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, adaptive front lighting, automatic climate control and LED lighting with front fog lights. You will also get a traffic sign recognition system, stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and high beam assist helps make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more luxury, you will also receive heated seats and a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, a large inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This 2021 Mazda CX-5's dynamic handling and responsive steering stand out in a class that largely favors practicality over performance. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 56,392 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is Signature. Premium features include a power moonroof, built in navigation, head-up display, air cooled Nappa leather seats, wood and metal interior accents, a premium Bose sound system, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, adaptive front lighting, automatic climate control and LED lighting with front fog lights. You will also get a traffic sign recognition system, stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and high beam assist helps make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more luxury, you will also receive heated seats and a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, a large inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Premium Sound System, Requires Subscription, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front Performance, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Seat Mem...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT- Certified - $182 B/W 30,375 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2005 Hyundai Accent 144,477 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate 25,764 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Mazda CX-5