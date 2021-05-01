$37,288+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
2021.5 GT Turbo AWD / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9493231
- VIN: JM3KFBDY9M0469409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Did this Japanese crossover beat out German luxury CUV with first-class cabin and fun-to-drive handling? Come see for yourself!
Features include a 2.5L Turbocharged Engine, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Hatch, Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure System, Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, 19" Rims, Backup Camera, Power Folding Mirrors, Cross-Traffic Alert, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
