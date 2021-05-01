Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

26,685 KM

$37,288

+ tax & licensing
$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021.5 GT Turbo AWD / Clean CarFax

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021.5 GT Turbo AWD / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

26,685KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9493231
  VIN: JM3KFBDY9M0469409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this Japanese crossover beat out German luxury CUV with first-class cabin and fun-to-drive handling? Come see for yourself!

 

Features include a 2.5L Turbocharged Engine, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Hatch, Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure System, Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, 19" Rims, Backup Camera, Power Folding Mirrors, Cross-Traffic Alert,  and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

