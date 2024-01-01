$31,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9
2.5L GS-L AWD!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,278 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD Elevate Your Driving Experience! ??
??? Available now at MyCar.ca With 4 locations to serve you!
? Why Youll Love This Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD:
The 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD seamlessly blends luxury, performance, and advanced technology. Designed to accommodate your family's needs while delivering a dynamic driving experience, this SUV stands out with its premium features and robust performance.
Key Features:
Powerful Performance ??: Equipped with a 2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine delivering 227 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive acceleration.
All-Wheel Drive Capability ??: Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD system provides enhanced traction and stability, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.
Luxurious Interior ???: Enjoy leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat for ultimate comfort on every journey.
Advanced Technology ??: Stay connected with the MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system featuring a 10.25-inch full-color display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.
Comprehensive Safety Features ??: Drive with confidence, thanks to a suite of safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go.
Spacious Versatility ??: With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, the CX-9 is perfect for family adventures and daily commutes alike.
?? Why Choose MyCar.ca?
At MyCar.ca, we are dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles, competitive pricing, and a seamless purchasing experience. With 4 convenient locations to serve you, finding your next vehicle has never been easier.
?? Dont Miss Out This 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD is in high demand and wont last long!
??? Visit us online at MyCar.ca to learn more or schedule your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
