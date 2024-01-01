Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD Elevate Your Driving Experience! ?? ??? Available now at MyCar.ca With 4 locations to serve you! ? Why Youll Love This Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD: The 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD seamlessly blends luxury, performance, and advanced technology. Designed to accommodate your familys needs while delivering a dynamic driving experience, this SUV stands out with its premium features and robust performance. Key Features: Powerful Performance ??: Equipped with a 2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine delivering 227 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive acceleration. All-Wheel Drive Capability ??: Mazdas i-ACTIV AWD system provides enhanced traction and stability, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions. Luxurious Interior ???: Enjoy leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for ultimate comfort on every journey. Advanced Technology ??: Stay connected with the MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system featuring a 10.25-inch full-color display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. Comprehensive Safety Features ??: Drive with confidence, thanks to a suite of safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Spacious Versatility ??: With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, the CX-9 is perfect for family adventures and daily commutes alike. ?? Why Choose MyCar.ca? At MyCar.ca, we are dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles, competitive pricing, and a seamless purchasing experience. With 4 convenient locations to serve you, finding your next vehicle has never been easier. ?? Dont Miss Out This 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD is in high demand and wont last long! ??? Visit us online at MyCar.ca to learn more or schedule your test drive today.

2021 Mazda CX-9

77,278 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-9

2.5L GS-L AWD!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS

Watch This Vehicle
12052492

2021 Mazda CX-9

2.5L GS-L AWD!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY9M0450664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,278 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD Elevate Your Driving Experience! ??
??? Available now at MyCar.ca With 4 locations to serve you!

? Why Youll Love This Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD:
The 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD seamlessly blends luxury, performance, and advanced technology. Designed to accommodate your family's needs while delivering a dynamic driving experience, this SUV stands out with its premium features and robust performance.

Key Features:
Powerful Performance ??: Equipped with a 2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine delivering 227 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive acceleration.

All-Wheel Drive Capability ??: Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD system provides enhanced traction and stability, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.

Luxurious Interior ???: Enjoy leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat for ultimate comfort on every journey.

Advanced Technology ??: Stay connected with the MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system featuring a 10.25-inch full-color display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.

Comprehensive Safety Features ??: Drive with confidence, thanks to a suite of safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Spacious Versatility ??: With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, the CX-9 is perfect for family adventures and daily commutes alike.

?? Why Choose MyCar.ca?
At MyCar.ca, we are dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles, competitive pricing, and a seamless purchasing experience. With 4 convenient locations to serve you, finding your next vehicle has never been easier.

?? Dont Miss Out This 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD is in high demand and wont last long!
??? Visit us online at MyCar.ca to learn more or schedule your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus LOW MILEAGE!! 7 PASS. BACKUP CAM. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. 17
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus LOW MILEAGE!! 7 PASS. BACKUP CAM. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. PWR S 59,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD DESSERT GOLD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEAZTS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEY for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD DESSERT GOLD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEAZTS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEY 91,973 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 2.5L GS AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FO for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 2.5L GS AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FO 101,158 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-9