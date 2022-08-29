Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz G550

3,704 KM

Details Description Features

$214,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$214,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz G550

2021 Mercedes-Benz G550

G 550 4MATIC / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz G550

G 550 4MATIC / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$214,888

+ taxes & licensing

3,704KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9030985
  • Stock #: 5703
  • VIN: W1NYC6BJ8MX421232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,704 KM

Vehicle Description

There's no denying the awesomeness of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G550. It looks the absolute business, it's surprisingly smooth and easy to operate and it will carry you just about anywhere on this green earth in serene comfort.

 

Packages Include:

- Seat Comfort Package PLUS

- G Manufaktur Black Fiddleback Open-Pore

- Night Black (MAGNO) Paint

- Exclusive Interior Package

- Night Package (MAGNO)

- Parking Package

- Factory Trailer Hitch Package

 

Features include a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8, 4X4 4Matic, Red Leather Interior, Burmester High-End Audio, AMG Line Package, AMG Multi-Spoke Rims, Sport Exhaust Package, 360 Degree Camera with Park Assist, Navigation, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Running Boards, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Windsheild, Premium Ambient Lighting, Blind Spot Assist, Live Traffic Information, Active Brake Assist (Automatic Emergency Braking), Trailer Hitch Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Leather Dashboard, and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 3,704 KM
$214,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 117,162 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 80,105 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory