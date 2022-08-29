$214,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Mercedes-Benz G550
G 550 4MATIC / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9030985
- Stock #: 5703
- VIN: W1NYC6BJ8MX421232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,704 KM
Vehicle Description
There's no denying the awesomeness of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G550. It looks the absolute business, it's surprisingly smooth and easy to operate and it will carry you just about anywhere on this green earth in serene comfort.
Packages Include:
- Seat Comfort Package PLUS
- G Manufaktur Black Fiddleback Open-Pore
- Night Black (MAGNO) Paint
- Exclusive Interior Package
- Night Package (MAGNO)
- Parking Package
- Factory Trailer Hitch Package
Features include a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8, 4X4 4Matic, Red Leather Interior, Burmester High-End Audio, AMG Line Package, AMG Multi-Spoke Rims, Sport Exhaust Package, 360 Degree Camera with Park Assist, Navigation, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Running Boards, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Windsheild, Premium Ambient Lighting, Blind Spot Assist, Live Traffic Information, Active Brake Assist (Automatic Emergency Braking), Trailer Hitch Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Leather Dashboard, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
