2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

15,823 KM

$79,288

+ tax & licensing
$79,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 / Clean CarFax / 385HP Twin Turbo

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 / Clean CarFax / 385HP Twin Turbo

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$79,288

+ taxes & licensing

15,823KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8563601
  VIN: W1N0G6EB7MV315646

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 15,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Mercedes-AMG juiced up the standard GLC-class to create the 2021 GLC43 performance SUV, and the results speak for themselves! Unlike the Benz model, available only with a turbocharged four-cylinder, the AMG athlete come with a 385-hp twin-turbocharged V-6, offer blistering acceleration and sharper handling than the standard model!

 

Features include 385HP Twin Turbo V6, 4Matic All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Active Suspension, Bermester High End Audio, Navigation, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Rear Hatch, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

