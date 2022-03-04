$79,288+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC 43 / Clean CarFax / 385HP Twin Turbo
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8563601
- VIN: W1N0G6EB7MV315646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,823 KM
Vehicle Description
Mercedes-AMG juiced up the standard GLC-class to create the 2021 GLC43 performance SUV, and the results speak for themselves! Unlike the Benz model, available only with a turbocharged four-cylinder, the AMG athlete come with a 385-hp twin-turbocharged V-6, offer blistering acceleration and sharper handling than the standard model!
Features include 385HP Twin Turbo V6, 4Matic All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Active Suspension, Bermester High End Audio, Navigation, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Rear Hatch, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, and much more!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
Vehicle Features
