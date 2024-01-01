$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes GLB 250
2L GLB 250!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE.
2021 Mercedes GLB 250
2L GLB 250!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2L GLB 250!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
MyCar.ca Kingston
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066