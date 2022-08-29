2021 MINI 5 Door

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 8 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245695

9245695 Stock #: 10399

10399 VIN: WMWXU7C03M2P02490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 23,839 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.