2021 Nissan Kicks
2021 Nissan Kicks
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,854 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek black Nissan is ready to hit the road and turn heads! With its modern design and impressive list of features, it's perfect for drivers who appreciate both style and functionality. This well-maintained vehicle comes with a reassuring 79,854km on the odometer, and has been meticulously cared for by its previous owner.
Step inside and experience the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, keyless entry, and cruise control for a stress-free driving experience. The driver and passenger will feel safe and secure with dual airbags and a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a blind spot monitor.
This Nissan is waiting for you at Paulette Auto Sales. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped vehicle!
Here are 5 of the most exciting features:
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Luxury and comfort at your fingertips, perfect for Canadian winters!
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added confidence and peace of mind.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at its finest - unlock and start your car without a key!
- Power Windows: Enjoy the ease of power windows for a truly modern driving experience.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather, for safer driving.
Vehicle Features
