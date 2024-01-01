Menu
<p>This sleek black Nissan is ready to hit the road and turn heads! With its modern design and impressive list of features, its perfect for drivers who appreciate both style and functionality. This well-maintained vehicle comes with a reassuring 79,854km on the odometer, and has been meticulously cared for by its previous owner.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, keyless entry, and cruise control for a stress-free driving experience. The driver and passenger will feel safe and secure with dual airbags and a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a blind spot monitor.</p><p>This Nissan is waiting for you at Paulette Auto Sales. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped vehicle!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most exciting features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Luxury and comfort at your fingertips, perfect for Canadian winters!</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with added confidence and peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at its finest - unlock and start your car without a key!</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the ease of power windows for a truly modern driving experience.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Clear vision in any weather, for safer driving.</li></ol>

2021 Nissan Kicks

79,854 KM

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
79,854KM
VIN 3N1CP5CVXML484977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

