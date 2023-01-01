Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan NV200

48,005 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan NV200

2021 Nissan NV200

S BACKUP CAM - ROOF RACK INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan NV200

S BACKUP CAM - ROOF RACK INCLUDED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10368198
  2. 10368198
  3. 10368198
  4. 10368198
  5. 10368198
  6. 10368198
  7. 10368198
  8. 10368198
  9. 10368198
  10. 10368198
  11. 10368198
  12. 10368198
  13. 10368198
  14. 10368198
  15. 10368198
  16. 10368198
  17. 10368198
  18. 10368198
  19. 10368198
  20. 10368198
  21. 10368198
  22. 10368198
  23. 10368198
  24. 10368198
  25. 10368198
  26. 10368198
  27. 10368198
  28. 10368198
  29. 10368198
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10368198
  • Stock #: 10708
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN1MK698639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,005 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Nissan NV200 S is a compact cargo van designed for commercial use, offering practicality, efficiency, and versatility for businesses of various sizes. Nissan Connect infotainment system with Rearview Camera, Pre-installed ladder rack included with purchase, Keyless entry, and dual rear sliding doors. This vehicle comes with a balance of Nissan Manufacturer warranty!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 177,662 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Frontier...
 47,902 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Impal...
 67,416 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory