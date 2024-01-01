$21,288+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai
AWD S CVT
2021 Nissan Qashqai
AWD S CVT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$21,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,370 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek Grey crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, making it an excellent choice for both city driving and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll be able to tackle any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.
This Qashqai is loaded with features, making every drive comfortable and enjoyable. Stay connected with the built-in CD player, while advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes keep you secure on the road. The heated mirrors and power windows add a touch of luxury, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
Ready for a test drive? This 2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT has just 83,370km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the quality and reliability of this exceptional vehicle firsthand.
Here are five features that make this Qashqai stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Stay safe and aware with this valuable safety feature.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision even on the coldest days.
- Power Windows: Conveniently control your windows with the touch of a button.
- Spacious Interior: Comfort and cargo space for all your needs.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910