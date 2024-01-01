Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats ready for anything? Look no further than this 2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek Grey crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, making it an excellent choice for both city driving and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel drive system, youll be able to tackle any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.</p><p>This Qashqai is loaded with features, making every drive comfortable and enjoyable. Stay connected with the built-in CD player, while advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes keep you secure on the road. The heated mirrors and power windows add a touch of luxury, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo.</p><p>Ready for a test drive? This 2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT has just 83,370km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the quality and reliability of this exceptional vehicle firsthand.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Qashqai stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Stay safe and aware with this valuable safety feature.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear vision even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Conveniently control your windows with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfort and cargo space for all your needs.</li></ul><p> </p>

VIN JN1BJ1AW1MW436294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

