Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Kingston, ON

2021 Nissan Rogue

56,400 KM

Details Features

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
13117217

2021 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

  1. 1761669589
  2. 1761669589
  3. 1761669589
  4. 1761669589
  5. 1761669589
  6. 1761669589
  7. 1761669589
  8. 1761669589
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AB1MC727032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 115,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SL for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SL 100,101 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 141,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Strader Motor Sales Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

Call Dealer

613-541-XXXX

(click to show)

613-541-7977

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2021 Nissan Rogue