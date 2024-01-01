Menu
BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. MAKE THIS CAR YOURS!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Nissan Versa

66,935 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
SV BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CN8EV5ML831622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240287
  • Mileage 66,935 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. MAKE THIS CAR YOURS!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

