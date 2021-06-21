Menu
2021 RAM 1500

57 KM

Details

$64,905

+ tax & licensing
$64,905

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT Warlock | Sport Hood | Nav | Sunroof

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT Warlock | Sport Hood | Nav | Sunroof

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$64,905

+ taxes & licensing

57KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7446059
  • Stock #: 21T100
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG6MS546432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21T100
  • Mileage 57 KM

Vehicle Description

This Warlock Package in Flame Red comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6engine. The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock struts its stuff with a flashy exterior and a distinctive front-end design!



Take advantage of the Ram Big Haul Event with up to $9750 in consumer cash on select 2021 Ram 1500 Classics!



Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*



*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!



Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

