2021 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$65,650

+ tax & licensing
$65,650

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT Warlock | Hemi | Sport Hood | Alpine Sound

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT Warlock | Hemi | Sport Hood | Alpine Sound

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$65,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446065
  • Stock #: 21T123
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4MS552579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21T123
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Warlock in Brilliant Black comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine. This truck offers exceptional ability with a huge assortment of optional equipment such as Sport Performance Hood, Heated Seats & Wheel, and Alpine Sound System!



Take advantage of Ram Big Haul Event with up to $9,750 in consumer cash on select 2021 Ram 1500 Classics!



Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*



*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!



*Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

