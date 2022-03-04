Menu
2021 RAM 1500

47,655 KM

Details

$52,288

+ tax & licensing
$52,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn / Clean CarFax / Pano Roof

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn / Clean CarFax / Pano Roof

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,288

+ taxes & licensing

47,655KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648639
  • Stock #: 5581
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT8MN545589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,655 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're in the market for a full size truck, it would be foolish not to at least consider the Ram for your next purchase. This truck has a laundry list of strengths with no major weaknesses to speak of, and its competitive pricing means it delivers as much or more bang for your buck than anything else in the class!

 

Features include the iconic 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Front Bumper Guard, Backup Camera with Sensors, 8.4" Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Remote Start, Running Boards and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

