2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn / Clean CarFax / Pano Roof
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,655 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're in the market for a full size truck, it would be foolish not to at least consider the Ram for your next purchase. This truck has a laundry list of strengths with no major weaknesses to speak of, and its competitive pricing means it delivers as much or more bang for your buck than anything else in the class!
Features include the iconic 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Front Bumper Guard, Backup Camera with Sensors, 8.4" Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Remote Start, Running Boards and much more!
