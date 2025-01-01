Menu
Account
Sign In
???? 5.7L 8CYL Four Wheel Drive RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS 2021 Rugged capability meets everyday comfort! ????<br><br> This dependable RAM 1500 Classic delivers the power and versatility you need with features that make every drive more enjoyable. Perfect for work or play!<br><br> ? Four Wheel Drive<br> ? Heated Seats and steering wheel<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this RAM 1500 CLASSIC and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

109,460 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
13173548

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 13173548
  2. 13173548
  3. 13173548
  4. 13173548
  5. 13173548
  6. 13173548
  7. 13173548
  8. 13173548
  9. 13173548
  10. 13173548
  11. 13173548
  12. 13173548
  13. 13173548
  14. 13173548
  15. 13173548
  16. 13173548
  17. 13173548
  18. 13173548
  19. 13173548
  20. 13173548
  21. 13173548
  22. 13173548
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7MG596052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251472
  • Mileage 109,460 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 5.7L 8CYL Four Wheel Drive RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS 2021 Rugged capability meets everyday comfort! ????



This dependable RAM 1500 Classic delivers the power and versatility you need with features that make every drive more enjoyable. Perfect for work or play!



? Four Wheel Drive

? Heated Seats and steering wheel

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this RAM 1500 CLASSIC and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 25,617 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru WRX STI for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Subaru WRX STI 85,090 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 79,138 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2021 RAM 1500 Classic