2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
Used
109,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7MG596052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251472
- Mileage 109,460 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 5.7L 8CYL Four Wheel Drive RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS 2021 Rugged capability meets everyday comfort! ????
This dependable RAM 1500 Classic delivers the power and versatility you need with features that make every drive more enjoyable. Perfect for work or play!
? Four Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats and steering wheel
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this RAM 1500 CLASSIC and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
