$74,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,986
+ taxes & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler
613-549-8900
2021 RAM 2500
2021 RAM 2500
Power Wagon Crew Cab 4WD | 12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | 360-DEGREE CAMERA
Location
Kingston Dodge Chrysler
1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9
613-549-8900
$74,986
+ taxes & licensing
26,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9271768
- Stock #: 22J063A
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ8MG703338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 26,274 KM
Vehicle Description
*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kingston Dodge Chrysler
1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9